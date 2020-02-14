Boston Partners Buys 47,143 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,173,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $110,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

