Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 167,647 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $866,734.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,328 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,523,892.48.

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,750 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $430,475.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,318,243 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,775,769.02.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 581,613 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,306.95.

On Monday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 292,584 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,030.08.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 402,824 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,066,487.12.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 69,005 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $351,925.50.

On Friday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 159,485 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $814,968.35.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $283,910.02.

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,265.74.

PPR opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $5.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

