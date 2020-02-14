Boston Partners Sells 12,997 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $104,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after buying an additional 470,378 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,730,000 after buying an additional 189,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 916,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,798,000 after buying an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

