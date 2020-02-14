Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Insider Sells $976,860.00 in Stock

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.63. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

