Boston Partners Buys 70,036 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,036 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.51% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $124,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $634,950,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after buying an additional 175,745 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,695,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,289,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,473,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 277,750 shares in the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Slack
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Slack
Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Saul Centers Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Saul Centers Inc
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc
Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co.
Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co.
Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co
Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report