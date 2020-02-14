Boston Partners Buys 70,036 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,036 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.51% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $124,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $634,950,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after buying an additional 175,745 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,695,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,289,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,473,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 277,750 shares in the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.