Mark V. Shoen Acquires 3,000 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,590,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $346.92 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $333.41 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHAL shares. BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

