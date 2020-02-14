Insider Selling: Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) CAO Sells $650,698.62 in Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CB opened at $164.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.89 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

