Meenal Sethna Sells 4,000 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Meenal Sethna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $311,220.00.

LFUS stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.85.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CL King upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

