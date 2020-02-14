Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $625,114.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.51, for a total transaction of $625,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles A. Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $434.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a current ratio of 29.49. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $385.36 and a one year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.