Daniel J. Booth Sells 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OHI stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.39.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
