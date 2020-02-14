Daniel J. Booth Sells 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OHI stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

