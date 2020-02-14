Insider Selling: Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Sells 3,743 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $102.69 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 27.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.