Insider Selling: Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Sells 3,743 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $102.69 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 27.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Slack
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Slack
Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Saul Centers Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Saul Centers Inc
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc
Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co.
Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co.
Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co
Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report