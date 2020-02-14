Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Boston Partners increased its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 404,860 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $121,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $14,918,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

