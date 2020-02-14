Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79,088 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $95,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

