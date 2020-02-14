Boston Partners Has $98.71 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $98,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

