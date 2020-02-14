Boston Partners Has $100.68 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53,897 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $100,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 134,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,593,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of FB stock opened at $213.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $2,238,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.