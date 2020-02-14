Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,027 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $101,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.45 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

