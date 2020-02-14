Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,825 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of TFI stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

