Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Gentex were worth $87,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Gentex by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gentex by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.60 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

