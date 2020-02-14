Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,775,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Shares of ADUS opened at $102.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.21. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $104.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $98,989.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,751 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.