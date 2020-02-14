-$0.04 EPS Expected for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). NCS Multistage reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCS Multistage.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCSM. ValuEngine downgraded NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.72. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

