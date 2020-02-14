Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bender Robert & Associates’ Largest Position

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 16.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $37,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 1,194.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $324.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,425.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

