Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 19,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 185,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,746.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,737 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

NYSE DIS opened at $140.90 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

