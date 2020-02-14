Boston Partners Has $82.21 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,189,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 952,023 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $82,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.1% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $79.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

