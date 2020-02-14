Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.69% of Axis Capital worth $84,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,062,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 332,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,606,000 after acquiring an additional 199,720 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXS. UBS Group raised their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

