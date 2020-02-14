Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of HSIC opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 29.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 19.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Henry Schein by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 472,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 162,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.