Boston Partners Purchases 120,417 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Boston Partners grew its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,417 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.50% of Marvell Technology Group worth $88,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,652,000 after acquiring an additional 325,085 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,059,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

MRVL opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

