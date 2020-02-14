$1.77 EPS Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $8.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX opened at $240.09 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

