Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

