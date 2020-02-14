Boston Partners Sells 95,028 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,028 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $89,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 428.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 55.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $95.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.