Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will post ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.30). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zymeworks.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. Zymeworks has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $52.75.

In related news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zymeworks by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Slack
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Slack
Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Saul Centers Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Saul Centers Inc
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc
Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co.
Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co.
Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co
Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report