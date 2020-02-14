Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will post ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.30). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zymeworks.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. Zymeworks has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $52.75.

In related news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zymeworks by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

