Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 183,873 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 96,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 3,698.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 47,815 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE CRS opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

