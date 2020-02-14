Zacks: Analysts Expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.83). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,088,837.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 640,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Carvana has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $99.19.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.