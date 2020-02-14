Zacks: Analysts Expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.83). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.
Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carvana.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 640,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Carvana has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $99.19.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
