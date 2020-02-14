Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.71 and the highest is $5.62. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $23.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.47 to $24.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $26.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

AVGO opened at $323.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.78 and a 200-day moving average of $298.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 231,146 shares of company stock worth $71,683,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.