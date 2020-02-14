Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,086,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,552,000 after acquiring an additional 177,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,819,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 426,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $195.77 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $147.92 and a 52-week high of $196.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.98.

