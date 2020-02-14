Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

