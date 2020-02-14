Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $374.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $377.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

