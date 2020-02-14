Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

