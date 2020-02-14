Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMC opened at $37.04 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

