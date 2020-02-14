-$0.32 EPS Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Mercadolibre posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 346.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.10.

MELI stock opened at $718.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.88. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $356.00 and a 52 week high of $725.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

