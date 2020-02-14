Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Standard Chartered to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 667 ($8.77).

STAN stock opened at GBX 635.60 ($8.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion and a PE ratio of 34.92. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 683.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 677.20.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

