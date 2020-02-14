Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 450

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400.45 ($5.27).

SYNT opened at GBX 337.80 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.87.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

