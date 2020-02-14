Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $212.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.39 and a 200 day moving average of $197.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $156.74 and a one year high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

