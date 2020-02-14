Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK opened at $568.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $526.37 and a 200-day moving average of $473.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

