Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,981,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $148.07 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

