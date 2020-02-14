Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $58.93 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86.

