Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 208.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 226,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SLY opened at $72.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.97 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.