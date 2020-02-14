Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $39.18 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $39.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.