Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after purchasing an additional 388,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,788,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.87 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

