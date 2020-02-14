Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 21,700 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,020,000 after buying an additional 2,076,466 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,821,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $14.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

