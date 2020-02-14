Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.76% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4,247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 47,314 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,086,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $32.72 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $32.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

